If you think the magnetic North Pole is stationary, you’re in for a surprise.
Since 1831, the North Pole has been moving 2,250 kilometres. It’s also moving away from Canada to Siberia. That’s the recent prediction by the World Magnetic Model 2020.
For the past 20 years, the magnetic North Pole has moving at an average speed of 55 kilometres per year, but has been slowing to 40 kilometres per year. It’s not entirely clear why it’s moving but every five years the World Magnetic Model monitors its change.
The model helps organizations that depend on accurate readings. A wandering pole effects surveying and mapping, satellite/antenna tracking, navigation and air traffic management.
Earth’s magnetic poles are created by the flow of iron in the centre of our planet. The magnetic field creates the northern lights and protects us from harmful cosmic radiation. Without this protective envelope, life wouldn’t be possible.
Here are January stargazing events, which are listed in the Hamilton Amateur Astronomers calendar.
Jan. 10 — Hamilton Amateur Astronomers meeting at McMaster Innovation Park, 175 Longwood Rd. S., Hamilton from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Free admission, door prizes and everybody welcome. An optional food bank donation of non-perishable goods is collected and appreciated.
Jan. 19 — Mars is close to the moon at sunrise.
Jan. 22 — Jupiter is close to the moon at sunrise.
Jan. 27 — Venus is extremely close to Neptune at dusk.
Jan. 28 — Venus is close to the evening crescent moon.
For more information, see the Hamilton Amateur Astronomers website at www.amateurastronomy.org or call 905-627-4323. The club offers a basic astronomy course for members.
Mario Carr is the club’s director of publicity and can be reached at mariocarr@cogeco.ca. Twitter: @MarioCCarr
If you think the magnetic North Pole is stationary, you’re in for a surprise.
Since 1831, the North Pole has been moving 2,250 kilometres. It’s also moving away from Canada to Siberia. That’s the recent prediction by the World Magnetic Model 2020.
For the past 20 years, the magnetic North Pole has moving at an average speed of 55 kilometres per year, but has been slowing to 40 kilometres per year. It’s not entirely clear why it’s moving but every five years the World Magnetic Model monitors its change.
The model helps organizations that depend on accurate readings. A wandering pole effects surveying and mapping, satellite/antenna tracking, navigation and air traffic management.
Earth’s magnetic poles are created by the flow of iron in the centre of our planet. The magnetic field creates the northern lights and protects us from harmful cosmic radiation. Without this protective envelope, life wouldn’t be possible.
Here are January stargazing events, which are listed in the Hamilton Amateur Astronomers calendar.
Jan. 10 — Hamilton Amateur Astronomers meeting at McMaster Innovation Park, 175 Longwood Rd. S., Hamilton from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Free admission, door prizes and everybody welcome. An optional food bank donation of non-perishable goods is collected and appreciated.
Jan. 19 — Mars is close to the moon at sunrise.
Jan. 22 — Jupiter is close to the moon at sunrise.
Jan. 27 — Venus is extremely close to Neptune at dusk.
Jan. 28 — Venus is close to the evening crescent moon.
For more information, see the Hamilton Amateur Astronomers website at www.amateurastronomy.org or call 905-627-4323. The club offers a basic astronomy course for members.
Mario Carr is the club’s director of publicity and can be reached at mariocarr@cogeco.ca. Twitter: @MarioCCarr
If you think the magnetic North Pole is stationary, you’re in for a surprise.
Since 1831, the North Pole has been moving 2,250 kilometres. It’s also moving away from Canada to Siberia. That’s the recent prediction by the World Magnetic Model 2020.
For the past 20 years, the magnetic North Pole has moving at an average speed of 55 kilometres per year, but has been slowing to 40 kilometres per year. It’s not entirely clear why it’s moving but every five years the World Magnetic Model monitors its change.
The model helps organizations that depend on accurate readings. A wandering pole effects surveying and mapping, satellite/antenna tracking, navigation and air traffic management.
Earth’s magnetic poles are created by the flow of iron in the centre of our planet. The magnetic field creates the northern lights and protects us from harmful cosmic radiation. Without this protective envelope, life wouldn’t be possible.
Here are January stargazing events, which are listed in the Hamilton Amateur Astronomers calendar.
Jan. 10 — Hamilton Amateur Astronomers meeting at McMaster Innovation Park, 175 Longwood Rd. S., Hamilton from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Free admission, door prizes and everybody welcome. An optional food bank donation of non-perishable goods is collected and appreciated.
Jan. 19 — Mars is close to the moon at sunrise.
Jan. 22 — Jupiter is close to the moon at sunrise.
Jan. 27 — Venus is extremely close to Neptune at dusk.
Jan. 28 — Venus is close to the evening crescent moon.
For more information, see the Hamilton Amateur Astronomers website at www.amateurastronomy.org or call 905-627-4323. The club offers a basic astronomy course for members.
Mario Carr is the club’s director of publicity and can be reached at mariocarr@cogeco.ca. Twitter: @MarioCCarr