My daughter came home from a shopping trip with her dad and presented me with the perfect wrapping paper to wrap her Christmas gifts — it had sharks all over it (she loves sharks).

Not being able to find gift wrap that reflected my other daughter’s love of books, or my son and daughter-in-law’s love of German shepherd puppies, I’d settled for the traditional. In the end, it didn’t matter.

Unless you have a one-year-old, they’re more interested in what’s inside than what’s on the outside.

I wish we looked at children the same way. It doesn’t matter what they look like — the colour of their skin, the clothes they wear, race, religion, where they come from or live. What’s important is what’s inside.

Their personalities, likes, dislikes and things that make them happy and matter to them, are a better reflection of who they actually are and will become.

2019 was a time to reflect, both at the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board and Healthy Community — Healthy Youth. A time to look at who we are, what we do, and what matters the most. To recommit to our priorities in creating spaces where children feel safe, have caring adults, and pathways that allow them to explore their interests. That we prepare them for their future that will be as individual as they are. At HC-HY Flamborough, a team representing education, mental health and business came together to form our senior leadership team.

Listening to the voice of parents and young people, we determined what we could do, as a community, to ensure we raise healthy youth.

2020 brings to mind perfect eyesight, so with 2020 comes a clearer vision as we bring that vision into focus with the relaunch of HC-HY as The Healthy Youth Network. We’ll be sharing this vision with our community in the spring.

For all of us, my wish for 2020 is this: May we have the vision to see beyond the packaging and see the gift inside.

— Penny Deathe is the community youth development co-ordinator for Healthy Community-Healthy Youth Flamborough.