Dear Editor,

Waterdown Montessori School students have been busy this holiday season hosting fundraising events to give back to the community.

In November, we hosted a family book swap and bake sale, raising $600 for the local women’s shelter. Most recently, we organized a toy drive, collecting new toys for children of all ages with a special focus on those ages eight to 18 — an age group that is most often in need.

We were lucky to conclude our toy drive by having members of the Burlington Fire Department pick up our donation in support of their Salvation Army Toy Drive initiative.