2019, 265 pages

ISBN: 9781683962526

Fantagraphics Books has published another wonderful collection of Peanuts cartoons by Charles M. Schulz. This volume features Schulz’s exceptional Peanuts cartoons in colour as they were in the Sunday newspapers from 1981 to 1985. Reading these timeless cartoons about Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang is both fun and relaxing and a great way to unwind from the often hectic holidays. So find a quiet spot and a comfy chair and enjoy these cartoon treasures! And be sure to share them with friends and family.

This collection begins with Peppermint Patty being anxious about her school work and ends with Charlie Brown and Lucy reminiscing on a snow-covered baseball diamond about last season’s baseball team. In between Snoopy teaches Woodstock about various things (avoiding windows, suet, being an eagle), Charlie Brown and the gang enjoy the holidays (Snoopy and Woodstock write to Santa, Linus campaigns for the Great Pumpkin) and sports is a major topic (baseball, football and Snoopy plays hockey, golf and tennis.)

The Green Lantern Vol. 1: Intergalactic Lawman

Grant Morrison, illustrated by Liam Sharp

DC Comics

2019, 176 pages

ISBN: 9781401291396

If your choice of preferred reading material are comics, particularly superhero comics, you might want to check out The Green Lantern Vol. 1: Intergalactic Lawman by Grant Morrison. This DC book contains issues #1-6 of a new series and features Hal Jordan, the Guardians of the Universe, Blackstars and various other allies as well as enemies. In this volume there is a traitor within the ranks of the Lanterns, someone is a double agent!

Complementing Morrison’s story are excellent illustrations by Liam Sharp.

