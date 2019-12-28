I’m struggling between feeling hurt that he just announced this, and understanding that it was inevitable.

He always said I was the best thing that ever happened to him, because I taught him to start seeing his life as a whole and not just in the moment.

Now, I’m wondering how to handle this sudden, abrupt change.

Do I exit the scene immediately? Or do I meet his girlfriend in the role of “close old friend?” How do I explain to my adolescent son that people can move right out of his life (especially since my ex is still a very involved father).

Or is there some better way to handle this? I really like this man a lot and want him to be happy!

Sudden Ending

A: You were both good for each other during a certain time period. But he’s ready, partly through your influence, to move into a different phase.

The fact that it’s not with you is no insult or disrespect. Sure, he could’ve told you a while ago that he’d started seeing this other woman, but you didn’t have a formally committed relationship.

It was more of a loving friendship… deeper than friends with benefits, since it wasn’t mostly based on sex.

Be that strong friend he believes you are, and wish him well.

If he suggests your meeting his girlfriend, say that you’ll be happy to do so only when he’s sure that she’s interested in, and can handle, such a meeting.

You, too, can now move on with your life. The younger-man choice who adored and learned from you, was a safe haven after divorce.

There’s no need now to avoid dating more likely full-time partners. Just go slow, to be sure when it’s right.

Tell your son how lucky you both were to have had this great friend, who now needs to focus on maybe having his own kids one day.

And when he does, he’ll probably let you both know, and meet the child.

Your boy will be fine, since you and his father are very committed co-parents.

Ellie’s tip of the day

All meaningful relationships have a place/purpose in your life, including the briefer passages.

