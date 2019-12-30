I don’t want him back, there’s too much hurt to forgive. My life has since brought many new experiences and independence which I now realize I needed.

But I still resent that he walked into her snare so willingly.

Can I get closure from telling my ex that, unlike him, I was able to discern a fake feminist, and he got what he deserved?

Seeking Revenge

A: There’s no joy in telling the man you once loved, that dumping you didn’t turn out well for him.

He knows this. Your “revenge” statement would be a stab in the back to someone who’s already bleeding.

This is a time and circumstance to do nothing other than carry on with your own life and its happy improvements.

From his poor judgment, you’ve had the opportunity to enjoy far better choices. That’s your silent satisfaction.

Q: After my son, 29, broke up with his live-in girlfriend of four years, he couch-surfed at friends’ places, drank too much, and sometimes missed work.

He finally agreed to our suggestion he get counselling.

Since the sessions started, he’s been increasingly distant from us, claiming that we were “never there” for him because we both worked.

Actually, we spent all our non-working time with him, and travelled with him rather than send him to camp, etc.

Is the counsellor trying to blame us for his breakup? If so, how do we fight this revision of his/our history?

Harming Family Ties

A: Counselling requires time to unravel a person’s story. There’s the version a client feels. There’s the experience and knowledge of the therapist who works to help him/her achieve deeper understanding of past facts and interpretation of them.

Through this process, the client may be looking for fault… then, hopefully, recognizing personal factors and responsibilities too.

Try to stay connected. If willing, suggest that if he and the therapist think it’d be helpful, you and his father would attend a session with him.

He may refuse, but it shows your commitment to him, and also, if accepted, may shed more light on what other influences and directions to explore in his counselling.

Ellie’s tip of the day

To paraphrase the old saying: The best revenge is feeling great!

EXPERT ADVICE. IN YOUR INBOX: Sign up for the Star’s advice newsletter, get the latest on relationships, etiquette and more.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.