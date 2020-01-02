RE: Hamilton council approves 2020 capital budget

A reasonable tax increase should be achievable — even with 'sewergate' costs and the possible savings we could have seen with changes to garbage pickup. There have been several good suggestions offered in the news to get taxes down well below 5.5 per cent.

I believe by shuttering the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) in itself our tax increase would get closer to the annual inflation rate.

The MPAC was formed in 1997 to create accurate and equitable assessments of homes across Ontario for municipal tax purposes. But, in many cases, this hasn't happened — especially Hamilton, where the local real estate board shows each week in the paper.

Residential properties of the same value across the city, many are not paying close to the same taxes.

The real estate board has the cities' property values sectioned out in each of the city wards. Take these values, reduce them by 20 to 30 per cent and you have the assessed values for tax purposes. Then, each year, increase the assessed values by a certain percentage when warranted, similar to what the MPAC does.

The MPAC mandate is done. Hamilton would save taxpayers their portion paid to support MPAC's 1,700 employees and their infrastructure, which municipalities are directly responsible for.

Hamilton could also increase revenue by phasing in property taxes to ones not paying their fair share and finally eliminate this inequality.

If the MPAC is to continue, it must set up a fairer tax system that has been mentioned in the past to properly address large cities like Hamilton, which have a larger rural area than urban due to amalgamation.

T. Bridle, Freelton