CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You experience quite a few ups and downs. Stay focused on your goals and the goals of a group you might be associated with. Understand that many different paths can lead to the same result. Be less fussy. Tonight: Work as late as you want.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You could be on the verge of making a major change. It might be beneficial to discuss the potential of this period and your expectations. You will also want to hear others' expectations. Tonight: Try to make sure everyone is on the same page.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You tend to fuss when you do not get what you want. You might even fuss if you do! Unless someone knows you well, he or she could misread this behaviour. Try to be a little more gracious. Tonight: Let a child or loved one steal the scene.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

One-on-one relating takes you down a new path. How you handle an issue with a key person could define the outcome. Listen to the other person's perspective. Others respond more fully when their ideas have been appreciated. Tonight: Let a loved one call the shots.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Speak your mind. Others feel pressured to respond, but on the other hand, all of you gain understanding. Communication does not always run smoothly, yet it is instrumental to success. Always listen to other perspectives. Tonight: Shooting the breeze with a friend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You seem more efficient and determined than normal. Whatever you are eyeing, you want to accomplish just that. Do not underestimate your energy. Once directed, you could be nearly impossible to stop. Tonight: Ask for what you desire.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your creativity could be soaring to new levels. You might want to jot down some of your ideas. Think about what needs to happen in order to advance a heartfelt project. You might not be aware of your limits. Tonight: Unleash your imagination.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Do not allow a family member to push you in a certain direction. You could experience considerable discomfort when creating what you most desire. Hold back and weigh the pros and cons. Tonight: Not to be found.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You sometimes hold back. As a result, your words seem weighty when you finally speak. You might not be sure of the best way to proceed under the circumstances. Friends have lots of great suggestions. Listen. Tonight: Go for what you want.

BORN TODAY: Comedian Kate McKinnon (1984), actor Norman Reedus (1969), chef Nigella Lawson (1960)

