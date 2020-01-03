Happy New Year, Hamilton!

After an exciting and productive 2019, I am looking forward to getting back to work in 2020 to continue our efforts to make life more affordable for Ontarians and bring jobs to our community.

One of the most notable local news stories of 2019 was the provincial government’s announcement regarding transit in Hamilton. After new estimates revealed that costs for the proposed LRT project were ballooning to billions of dollars more than the originally-stated price tag, Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney announced that the government would seek a more responsible use of taxpayers’ money to improve transportation in the city.

Since the announcement, I have heard from countless relieved residents and business owners across the city and my riding commending our government’s action. Hamiltonians feared that the runaway costs of the project would lead to tax increases, hurting economic development and making life more unaffordable in the city.

Residents of communities in my riding, such as Waterdown, Binbrook and Elfrida, are skeptical of how LRT in the lower city would help them. These residents need solutions that will ease congestion and provide them with better ways to get to work, school, and medical services in Hamilton.

With the province committed to a $1-billion investment, Hamilton now has a unique opportunity to build a transportation system that serves interests across the city. Our government will work closely with local officials and stakeholders to quickly move forward with a project or projects that get everybody moving to ensure our transportation system leaves no one behind.

By creating comprehensive transit solutions that directly serve larger areas of our city, we will ensure that Hamilton is open for business and a place where young people and families will want to settle.

I am proud of our government’s responsible action on this issue and I’m excited about this incredible opportunity to connect our city.

A quick note to my constituents, I am sponsoring two free skates in Flamborough-Glanbrook so families can enjoy some winter fun together on Family Day! The skates are from 12 to 2 p.m. at Glanbrook Arena and 1 to 3 p.m. at Harry Howell Arena on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 17. See you there!

— Donna Skelly is the member of provincial parliament for Flamborough-Glanbrook and the parliamentary assistant to the minister of economic development, job creation and trade.