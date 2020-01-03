The new year has arrived and city councillors will be spending our time in the council chambers over the next couple of months -- when we’re not in regular standing committee or council meetings -- addressing the 2020 operating budget. These budget meetings will be challenging — they always are — but this year, the provincial cuts to funding for many programs and services will require tough decisions while we endeavour to keep the tax levy as low as possible and keep service levels where our communities want them.

Reconsideration of area rating, proposed storm water charges, our diminishing resources, the recent cancellation of the LRT project — and next steps toward other transit options in the city — will all be part of the ongoing discussion.

I will do my best to keep our community’s needs front and centre.

As we head into winter, please drive carefully. The roads are designated and prioritized — some are plowed by city trucks, others by contractors. All are plowed according to their established category.

If you wish to find the category or priority of your own road or street, you can find it on the city’s website by Googling Priority Road Clearing Hamilton.

Major construction is coming to the King Street hill between Dundas and Greensville, as well as to Bullock’s Corners, this spring.

For details and an opportunity to question city staff, a public information centre will be held at the Dundas Town Hall, in the upstairs auditorium on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 from 6:30-8 p.m. Hope to see you there.

Looking for things to do in this cold weather? For those of you who miss walking during the winter months — the new walking track at the Dundas Market Street J.L. Grightmire Arena is open from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m., and admission is free.

Winterblooms returns Jan. 23-26 when the Dundas Valley School of Art, the Carnegie Gallery, the Dundas Museum and Archives, in partnership with Mohawk College Continuing Education, present a celebration of art, artifacts and flowers.

Beautiful flowers and great art in the midst of winter with a walking tour of free exhibitions featuring original artworks, and precious artifacts accompanied by floral arrangements that take their inspiration from their paired work of art.