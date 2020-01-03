Instead of clearing snow from my driveway in December, I had more to do with clearing downspouts to allow the rainwater to flow. December has been more wet than white!

For gardeners, winter is a time of dreaming and planning — while seated snugly inside.

All this rain we have seen should make us think of rain gardens, and their importance to the ecosystem. Urban development has resulted in large areas of impermeable surfaces, leading to poor water quality and erosion.

The storm run-off carries pollutants that run from our yards and roads straight into our waterways. Rain gardens, created in a natural depression or low-lying area of the yard, collect the stormwater and naturally filter it, preventing it from entering the storm drain system.

Rain gardens can be a beautiful addition to any property, and allow the planting of some truly interesting plants.

Come and hear Sean James discuss this important topic, as he teaches us how to design and build a rain garden, including placement, construction and plant choices. Techniques will be discussed to aid in infiltrating rainwater into the soil while beautifying our landscapes and allowing a more unusual palette of plants to be used.

Named by Gardening Magazine as one of “20 Making a Difference,” gardening has been Sean James’ hobby and profession for over 35 years.

He is a graduate of Niagara Parks school of horticulture, a Master Gardener, a public speaker writer and teacher. James focuses on eco-gardening techniques and sits on several environmental committees. He has appeared on many TV and radio shows, and has a wealth of knowledge to share.

Join the Flamborough Horticultural Society on Jan. 15 at the Parish Hall of St. Thomas the Apostle Church at 715 Centre Rd., Waterdown. Refreshments and friendly conversation at 7 p.m., meeting starts at 7:30 p.m.

Guests are warmly welcomed.