Once Upon A Time In...Hollywood: Collector’s Edition

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, rated 14A, 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray, 2 discs

I enjoyed Once Upon A Time In...Hollywood – the ninth film from writer-director Quentin Tarantino and featuring Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. The film just won Golden Globes for “Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy”, “Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture” (Brad Pitt) and “Best Screenplay – Motion Picture” (Quentin Tarantino).

The setting of the movie is 1969 Los Angeles where TV star Rick Dalton’s (DiCaprio) career appears to be fading into the sunset – and taking with it the career of his friend and stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). The more than 2.5-hour-long movie delves into a changing Hollywood and includes some historical events (some of which have been changed in the movie) including Sharon Tate (Robbie) and Roman Polanski (Rafal Zawierucha) living together (they are neighbours of Rick Dalton) and the attack by members of Charlie Manson’s cult (a particularly violent and brutal scene.)

Joining Pitt, DiCaprio and Robbie is an impressive cast that includes Luke Perry, Al Pacino, Damian Lewis, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Julia Butters, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern and Austin Butler.

This 4K Ultra HD Collector’s Edition includes the film on both 4K and Blu-ray along with packaging that contains a 7” vinyl record featuring two songs from the sountrack (a turntable adapter for the record is also included). There is a poster of the Rick Dalton film Operazione Dyno-o-mite! and a MAD Magazine parody of the Rick Dalton TV series “Bounty Law.”

Bonus features include additional scenes and several “behind-the-scenes” including “Quentin Tarantino’s Love Letter to Hollywood” and “The Fashion of 1969.”

Nice 2-disc “Collector’s Edition” of an entertaining movie.

Where’s My Roy Cohn?

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, rated PG, DVD