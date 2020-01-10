CANCER (June 21-July 22)

No one expects to be around you and not to see an emotional display about something or someone you feel deeply about. Just be yourself and flow. A partner or close associate might have a similar, less emotional tendency. Tonight: Painting the town red.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Step back before plunging into a turbulent situation. You can handle it, but do you want to? You might not have as much control as you like. Looking before you leap could be smart. Tonight: Make it a cozy night for two.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Someone will try to convince you that he or she is right, and everyone else is "less right." You are too detail-oriented to fall victim to such logic. Make no decision until after a key meeting. Tonight: Racing into the weekend, full steam ahead!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You have seen and done a lot lately. Once more you have accepted an additional responsibility, perhaps to help a co-worker or have greater say with a project. Be careful; you could regret a decision that you make now. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You have strong boundaries. Decide to stretch and break a self-imposed barrier to see what happens. You incorporate more dynamic thinking and expertise into your day. Consider being totally spontaneous. Tonight: Wild events could happen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You seem to feel that if you follow the money, you will be able to undo a knot in your life. Recognize that no one intentionally messed you up, but rather, others have a different style than you do. Tonight: Clear the path; go for what you want.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The Full Moon tends to scatter your attention. Others appear to want things a certain way, which might not be in sync with your desires. Some of you will pull back. Others will stand firmly. Tonight: Be as charming and considerate as possible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You could be upset about a situation around you that is impacting your daily life. On the other hand, you feel as if you can do little about it. Step back and make choices for the moment -- not the long term. Tonight: Keep gossip to a minimum. Say little.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Zero in on a creative idea at work or within a planning session. Emotions always are close to surface with you, as is your intuition. The two braid well together, helping you ensure the desired results. Tonight: Christen the weekend well.

BORN TODAY: Singer/songwriter Rod Stewart (1945), boxer/entrepreneur George Foreman (1949), singer/songwriter Pat Benatar (1953)

www.jacquelinebigar.com

