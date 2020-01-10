If your New Year's resolution is improved fitness, Flamborough Connects has three opportunities to leap on.

Wheel of Fitness is gentle exercise for older adults that accommodates various medical conditions. This free program consists of group exercises that help with everyday physical activities like bending, reaching, lifting, kneeling, carrying, squatting and climbing.

The class focuses on movements that help participants maintain routine physical activities, increase active living and prevent falls. Call to register.

In 2018 Flamborough Connects partnered with Sandy Sheffield Young and STEPS to train and certify 12 volunteer fitness trainers to deliver Wheel of Fitness classes in communities throughout Flamborough. After a full year of working independently, there are now seven classes running weekly and over 100 registered seniors participating in community centres and churches near where they live.

Flamborough Connects and STEPS are extraordinarily proud of the volunteers who lead these classes each week and support the health, fitness, and social interaction of so many seniors in this community. Well done!

Secondly, with funding from the Government of Ontario’s Seniors Community Grant Program, Flamborough Connects and STEPS are looking for five new volunteers to support this growing program. If you are interested in volunteer leadership opportunities that help you maintain your fitness while supporting active and engaged seniors — this is a perfect opportunity.

The grant covers the cost of certification training — and you can choose the location that suits you: Carlisle, Freelton, Rockton, Troy, West Flamborough, Sheffield, Beverly and Waterdown. Visit www.flamboroughconnects.ca or call 905-689-7880 for more information.

If your new year fitness resolution is inclined to something a little more vigorous — enter our Anytime Fitness draw. Valued at over $100, the package includes a one-month unlimited membership (valid at Waterdown, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Ingersoll, Tillsonburg and New Hamburg locations), an Anytime Fitness tote bag, Blender Bottle and T-shirt.

Tickets are one for $5 or three for $10. Purchase tickets online through our website or drop into the office at 163 Dundas St. E. Thank you to Anytime Fitness Waterdown for this great package!

— Amelia Steinbring is the executive director of Flamborough Connects.