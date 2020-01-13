May I wish you a wonderful Happy New Year for 2020!

Thank you to the 500-plus residents who came out for my New Year's Levee at the Waterdown Rotary Memorial Park Skate Loop — and thank you to the Carlisle Optimists for keeping us warm with free hotdogs, hot chocolate and cider.

Every year during budget season, Hamilton’s operating budget starts at around a four to five per cent estimated tax increase. Over the course of three months of deliberations, council whittles the rate down.

Over the past five years council has held the annual tax increase to around two to 2.5 per cent, keeping with the cost of living increases. This year will be challenging due to provincial costs being downloaded to municipalities, rate of inflation wage increases and annual municipal maintenance cost escalations.

Some important notes for the 2020 budget: a new fire station will be built in Waterdown with an investment of $8 million. Hamilton Fire Services will begin the process of constructing the new station this year with an estimated completion date of 2021-2022.

Approximately $70 million is being invested into the completion of Waterdown North Corridor East-West and Waterdown Road North-South Bypass. This very necessary road infrastructure is a good use of your tax dollars.

Portions of the bypass, such as Avonsyde Boulevard, Burke Street and sections of Waterdown North Drive west of Centre Road, are either complete or under construction. The Waterdown North Drive section, from Babcock Street to Centre Road, is partially graded, to be completed/paved by June 2020 to connect to Centre Road. Work on the section from Centre Road going east to curve down to Parkside Drive will start spring 2020 and is slated to be complete in 2021.

Portions of the new trail system behind Wimberly Avenue homes, between Nesbitt Drive and North Waterdown, will also be completed in 2020.

