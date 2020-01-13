“Both families became involved. My aunt argued that she had no record to prove the loan had been repaid (it was before records were kept on computers).

“We also couldn’t prove the loan had occurred although we agreed my mother had received the money.

“There were some very unpleasant arguments and attempts at resolving this issue.

“Both sisters were in their early 60s when the loan took place, both working full time and very capable of handling their personal finances.

“Just because my aunt didn’t remember getting her money back in 1982 didn’t mean that she didn’t get it.

“There was no legal solution but there was a deep emotional trauma taking place.

“Fast forward to 2008, their living together was not a healthy situation and my mother came to live with us in another city.

“For the next five years, my aunt refused to speak to my mother and my cousins continued to claim the money from my mother.

“The distance, the silent treatment, the years and old age with signs of dementia in my mother, her pride, and her damaged reputation within her family, had her convince herself that she owed her sister the money.

“She demanded that I give her back money she’d put in my trust years before, so she could send it to her sister.

“I remained very protective of her assets and refused to hand over the money. By then she was in her late 90s and in very fragile health, cared for in my home.

“Unknowingly to me, she was able to send three payments from her bank account and gave her sister the full amount my aunt claimed was owed her.

“Their relationship was never restored, and my cousins and I will never speak again. I will never forgive them for the emotional abuse my mother suffered over more than 10 years for financial gains.

“My mother was not wealthy. She’d worked hard all her life and had saved just enough in case she needed to go to a retirement home.

“She was a vulnerable old person being taken advantage of for financial gain by a close relative and her family.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Responsible adults keep records of financial “gifts” vs. loans, of what’s owed or repaid, and a detailed Will.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.