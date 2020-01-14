CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Reach out for a friend or several associates to share news with. You will want to speak with different people to gather different perspectives. At the same time, catch up on news. You will have a lot to think about. Tonight: Hang at a favourite haunt.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You could be better off giving up a long-term demand rather than floating through various situations. Say less; reveal less about any aspect of your finances. You do not need to share. Tonight: Pay bills first.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your smile goes a long way to accomplish what you want. You do not need to push another person in your direction. He or she will naturally head that way. Your sense of direction will guide you through any situation. Tonight: Your wish is another person's command.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Defer to others and encourage them to express themselves. You do not need to take any action other than to stand back. You may be concerned by some basic insecurity or intuitive hunch. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Zero in on what you want. Your desires will direct you, and you appear determined to make them a reality. Keep your motivation and all will work well for you. Tonight: Where the gardens are.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Pressure builds to transform your standing in your immediate community. As a result, you feel pushed to achieve more success than in the recent past. You will have difficulty handling demands, especially involving your finances. Tonight: As you like it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You can be sure of yourself when dealing with a difficult person or a situation that demands unusual attention. The information gained will be worth the time. You will see things in a new light. Tonight: Use your imagination when making plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

One-on-one relating is highlighted no matter what you do or feel. You might as well deal with an element that feels touchy or difficult. You will want to get to the bottom of a problem. Tonight: Make it easy.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Others express their needs and desire to get past a recurring problem. You will need to decide the level of commitment you want to give the situation. Lighten up the moment. Tonight: Say yes.

BORN TODAY: Actor Carl Weathers (1948), actress Emily Watson (1967), rapper/actor LL Cool J (1968)

