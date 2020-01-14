RE: Weigh in on proposed Waterdown Memorial Park art displays

I strongly object to wasting $50,000 and likely more on additional needless clutter of Waterdown's Memorial Park.

Memorial Park has been virtually destroyed by needless paved paths, too many trees planted in the wrong place, an unnecessary clock, podium and huge structure for a skating rink.

Leave it alone.

The park once was a large open area and should have been left as such. Spending $50,000 for a permanent art display — more needless shlock — is ridiculous. Saw the pathway in half and remove one half — or all of it — and replace with sod. Keep it watered this time.

Clear other needless things out and open it up.

G. Baker

