CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You could be more irritable than you realize. Push comes to shove while gathering some information. Let your creativity bloom. You can make the impossible happen. Keep communication flowing. Tonight: Expressing a newfound friskiness.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Get calls and meetings done early in the day. You might decide to leave work early to take care of a problem not associated with your day-to-day life. Taking a break from the here and now can only help you. Tonight: Stay close to home.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have a way about you that encourages others to slow down and get to know you. You exhibit a tendency to express interest in what you see and think rather than move away. Be as open as possible. Tonight: At a favourite spot.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You could be right about what is going on. In pursuit of knowledge, you gain an interesting perspective. Discussions might be unusually significant. You will be thinking about what others share for a long time. Tonight: Chill with a friend.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You feel energized midday and can handle whatever heads down the path. A newfound lightness marks your interactions. Stay centred no matter what occurs. Your sixth sense carries you through a hassle with ease. Tonight: Enjoy the moment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Use the daylight hours to the max. Late afternoon, you might want to slow down. You might not be in the mood for the weekend unless the next few days are quiet and calm. Make it so. Tonight: Get some extra R and R.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Emphasis is on a key group of friends. Together you might be celebrating an event involving one of your dear friends. You might be making calls involving this celebration. Tonight: Go with the flow.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be more popular than you thought possible. You might be happy to take the lead but could be overwhelmed by everything that you need to do. Remain positive. You can handle what you must. Tonight: On top of your game.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Reach out for someone who often comes through for you and understands you. Get past a problem. Let it go, remain centred and do not worry about what is going on. You will do what needs to be done. Tonight: Try a new experience.

BORN TODAY: Former first lady Michelle Obama (1964), actress Betty White (1922), boxer Muhammad Ali (1942)

www.jacquelinebigar.com

