Animal Adoptions of Flamborough has come a long way since its beginning 30 years ago and over the years we have seen countless cats and dogs placed in forever homes.

However, we outgrew that location we moved to 16 Mill St., and after many years we were on the move again to the present 1269 Centre Rd. location. A beautiful country setting, set well back from the road - pulling up to the location all one can think is “serenity now."

Animal Adoptions was one of the first rescues to microchip all pets that come into our care. In fact, all those we take in are vet checked, vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered, if of age.

So many pets go missing on a daily basis, which is why our policy states “indoor” cats only.

But, a simple microchip can identify your pet and see that he or she is returned to you, should they happen to escape your home.

Please remember cats and smaller pets are not protected from coyotes and it is mating season for them right now. If you feel they are protected in your fenced backyard, think again.

A coyote can scale a fence in a heart beat.

Recently, there are reports of many dogs being stolen. Are they being resold or are they being used as bait in dog fights? Losing one’s beloved pet would be a nightmare.

Keep your pet on a leash when walking.

Animal Adoptions has several upcoming events, including at Waterdown Pet Value on Jan. 25, where we will be holding an adoption event.