The outrageous shooting down of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 earlier this month as it took off from Tehran is, simply put, an atrocity.

Among the 176 who lost their lives in this tragedy were 138 people on their way to Canada — citizens, residents and foreign students returning home, visiting family or returning to university.

Fifty-seven were Canadian citizens. This is a national tragedy and none of that diminishes the aching hurt that the families and friends of the victims are feeling. The Iranian and Ukrainian communities in Canada are also deeply grieving.

After some delay, the Iranian regime finally admitted responsibility. Which is why the Canadian government must act now.

Why has the Trudeau government not yet listed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization? Parliament passed a motion in 2018 to do this. It would be offensive to the families to delay this any further.

Also, Canada should impose Magnitsky Act sanctions on officials in the Iranian regime; these are penalties to punish foreign human rights abusers.

And while the Government of Canada has sent a team to Tehran as part of the investigation, we should also be demanding that Iran compensate all victims of the crash, repatriate their remains, and hold the perpetrators of this atrocity accountable.

In recent days, the people of Iran have increasingly taken to the streets to protest the repressive regime. They are a beautiful and talented people who have been brutally oppressed since 1979.

As a member of the House of Commons subcommittee on International Human Rights, I have spoken many times about the plight of minority groups in Iran. Religious minorities, those who speak out against the regime and LGBTQ Iranians all languish in the notorious Evin Prison in Tehran, perhaps most accurately described as “hell on earth.”

As Canadians, it is our duty to be the champions of freedom, democracy and human rights. That has always been Canada’s role, although our standing on the world stage has diminished in recent years under Trudeau.