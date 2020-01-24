RE: Public art at Waterdown park 'needless clutter,' says reader

After reading the letter regarding Memorial Park, as a longtime resident of Waterdown, I felt I had to write a response.

I just returned home from walking the paved path the writer thinks should partially removed. I was glad to have an area cleared of snow and was salted so I could get out and safely enjoy this lovely winter day.

While I was walking, I watched students from the high school on their break, as well as older adults and parents with young children using the skating loop.

Further along the path, a young mother and her two children were playing in the snow and on the playground equipment.

On the other side of the park I could see and hear children squealing with delight as they safely tobogganed down the hill.

At night, when the park is well-lit, the skating loop is always busy and it is nice to have a building there in which to put on skates or just to rest and warm up. The accessibility and year-round usage makes Memorial Park a gem of a park.

Gwen Kirkpatrick, Waterdown