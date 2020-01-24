I got a new asymmetrical bob haircut that I just love because it feels so stylish and cool. My good friend admired it, asking for the name of my hairdresser … and then went out and got the same cut! Am I right to be feeling as annoyed as I am feeling? Can I be mad at her for copying me? —Colleen, Toronto

I’m going to start by answering your question in the accidentally condescending tone of an annoying parent, because that is, I’ve realized sadly, my go-to tone these days. Can you be mad? Of course. You’re an autonomous person who can do anything she wants, short of murder and robbery, so you don’t need my permission to be angry at one of your pals. But should you be mad? That’s an altogether different query — and the one I’m going to focus on now for our purposes.

I understand that style can be a deeply personal expression of one’s soul in relation to the world — and so it can feel like an affront when that sense of uniqueness is cribbed sloppily by someone who doesn’t feel the same deep connection to it that you do. I’m reminded of a terrifying and thrilling conversation I had with the iconic (that word is so overused, but appropriate here) style-setter and true creative Iris Apfel, who was 95 years old at the time and possessed more sartorial inspo in her one of her tiny birdlike fingers than most can hope for in a lifestyle. Her style — the gamine haircut, the giant round glasses, the layered necklaces, the fearless mixing of colours — has been copied far and wide (and has been the subject of a Met Gala exhibit and countless documentary films). I asked her how it felt to have her creativity knocked off on a global scale. She rolled her eyes. “It’s ridiculous because that’s not style,” she explained. “Style is attitude, style is in your DNA and if you copy someone else, it’s not style: It’s laziness. You have to know who you are to have some style.” An evisceration of the hordes of us who base our style around the practice of mimicking stuff we saw on Pinterest.

And don’t worry, if you’re looking to fuel your sense of indignation toward your friend, Apfel kept going. Imitators, she mused, “lack confidence, they lack courage and they’re lazy because it takes a lot of effort to get to know who you are and what you’re comfortable with. People tell me I’ve given them courage or inspiration — and I’m very happy about that — but to emulate me? I mean, kids come around dressed like me at Halloween, but at least that’s funny.”

This is signature teardown biting wit from the woman who casually told me, at least three times in our conversation, “Don’t ask me a stupid question like that” — and I wasn’t even offended because she has earned the right to be judicious with her time and advice and I kind of appreciate being told off by smart people every now and then; it keeps me honest.

So, yes, if you want to feel outraged that your friend went out and got the same haircut as you, if you want to think of her as a lazy no-good plagiarist, you would be in good company.

And yet …

There is always another and more generous perspective. Even the razor-sharp Apfel said, when we chatted, that the most important things in her life were “good friends and peace of mind.”

Are you willing to let a relationship sour because of a haircut, which is, by definition, one of the most fleeting things possible? After all, your hair is literally growing and changing right now.

Jennifer Aniston, one-time possessor of flippy “The Rachel” hairstyle, which was copied by seemingly every woman in the late ’90s, has since said: “I think it was the ugliest haircut I've ever seen." If given the choice to wear her hair like that again for the rest of her life, or to shave her head, she said she’d buzz off her locks without hesitation.