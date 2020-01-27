The lastest hysteria to hit the media, the new coronavirus coming out of the Wuhan District of China, is dominating our news and social media outlets. It will be pretty hard for young people, from say age six and up, to avoid hearing of the possibility of a worldwide pandemic and to see images of panicked citizens around the world wearing medical masks. The nature of modern media is to make every event seem like it is happening in our backyard, and to evoke anxiety that will keep us tuning in to get the latest news. Disaster = higher ratings; we have some awkward fascination for the things that make us most fearful.

At the time I am writing this, the new virus has been found responsible for 56 deaths in China, a country with well over a billion people. To offer some perspective, on average in Canada, about 3500 people die each year from the flu. As is the case in China, those most susceptible to serious illness and death are those who are already fighting a host of conditions, generally due to weakened immune systems. I'm not a medical professional so I don't want to suggest that all this media hype may be "much ado about nothing" but given the profile of this particular virus, and those who seem most vulnerable to it, the anxiety of newscasters does seem a bit over the top.

Regardless, young people may well be catching those levels of anxiety and may need a little reassurance as to their own safety and the steps they should take to minimize their risks. In my mind, this is a teachable moment for parents. Even if the coronavirus never shows up locally, many types of cold and flu viruses likely will and so general education and precautions for all kids will have purpose.

It was always my philosophy, as a parent, to educate my children when I sensed they were anxious about something. I found that if they understood the facts, not just experienced the anxiety, they might be better equipped to handle the influx of information, and perhaps misinformation, they might get from other sources. Spending a little time collecting some appropriate information and perspective, and presenting it calmly, with an opportunity to ask questions and explore the issues further, often helped put any anxiety they felt on the back burner.

At the same time, offering suggestions about proper hand-cleaning, proper nutrition and proper sleep habits, to keep their general health and immune system strength up to snuff, was part and parcel of the time spent researching and discussing matters. While newborns are often at greater risk for viral infections due to their developing immune systems, children with no other underlying medical issues usually have the most robust immune systems on the planet. They may get colds and bouts of the flu but their "superhero" immune system will fight them off in no time. In fact, their fighting systems will actually be strengthened by the battle, producing antibodies that are already set to do battle with the next exposure. It helps the anxiety of kids to know that a little sickness at times might actually make them healthier in the long-run. This lesson also has its implications in understanding the importance of vaccines, a topic rife with misinformation.

Unless some other disaster fills time in the news slot, this coronavirus panic is likely to continue for the next month or so and might even intensify if some closer deaths than China occur as a result. Wise parents will help their children hear more than just the infection and death statistics, pointing out that these viral attacks were helped along by underlying conditions that put victims at greater risk. If this situation turns out to be much worse than it currently appears, then there will be plenty of time later to add a few precautionary options.

Graham Hookey is the author of Parenting Is A Team Sport (Kindle Books) and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.

