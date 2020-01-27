Harriet

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray + DVD, 2 discs

A good way to celebrate “Black History Month” (February) is to watch the inspirational biography film Harriet. The movie looks at the life of Harriet Tubman who escaped from slavery and then returned to lead those she left behind to freedom. In all, she risked her life to give hundreds of slaves their freedom as she took them from the South to the North via the Underground Railroad. The incredible freedom fighter, abolitionist and Underground Railroad conductor also led an armed military expedition in the Civil War at the Combahee River liberating hundreds of slaves.

An interesting plot and excellent acting makes this exceptional story an entertaining movie. Cynthia Erivo is particularly good as Harriet earning Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for her performance. Along with Joshuah Brian Campbell, Erivo also received Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for best original song.

This 2-disc set has the movie on Blu-ray and DVD and features various bonus features including “Her Story” and “Becoming Harriet.”

Motherless Brooklyn

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray

A very good crime/mystery movie is Motherless Brooklyn. Set in 1950s New York, a private detective with Tourette’s Syndrome (Edward Norton) is determined to find out who killed his boss, mentor and friend (Bruce Willis). His travels in attempting to solve the mystery take him to jazz clubs in Harlem, the slums of Brooklyn and into the world of the powerful and corrupt politicians.

Inspired by Jonathan Lethem’s novel, Motherless Brooklyn is an entertaining movie with an interesting plot and good performances by Norton, Willis as well as Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alec Baldwin, Bobby Cannavale, Willem Dafoe, Michael Kenneth Williams, Cherry Jones and Dallas Roberts. The film received a Golden Globe nomination for “Best Original Score.”

Special features include “Making-Of: Edward Norton’s Methodical Process”, commentary and deleted scenes.