A: Lucky family to have you at its centre!

Your efforts to keep everyone in touch and present at regular gatherings, are admirable … and a stretch of optimism beyond most extended families’ congeniality.

Do not focus too much on this breach, nor make it an issue everyone starts talking about and taking sides.

If your brother and sister-in-law miss the next meeting, let it pass with an excuse.

Meanwhile, stay in touch, invite them to meet you for a lunch/coffee together another time.

They may just need a break from what they see as a sometimes-annoying situation.

Also, in the family in which you grew up, the sibling relationship between your sister and this brother may have a history that’s led to greater sensitivity in reaction to this brother-in-law’s comments.

Perhaps when your brother and sister-in-law don’t show at your next dinner, you could mention that you miss them.

Others present may then take up the call that everyone should make the effort because the get-together makes your family very special.

That might even cause your brother-in-law to recognize that his tart comments are out of place within this remarkable group.

Readers’ Commentary: “As a highly concerned parent and educator, I believe that much more needs to be said about teenagers and youth who feel isolated socially:

“The brain’s frontal lobe is responsible for our higher-order skills, such as analytical thinking, self-regulatory behaviour, judgment, memory, language and problem-solving.

“Social communication and mental health require these thinking skills.

“However, research shows that frontal-lobe development is negatively affected by overuse of technology.

“And overuse can be defined as greater that 30 minutes per day.

“Also, if parents are concerned about the development of their children’s mental health and social communication, they should rethink the amount of screen time that they permit themselves and their children.

“Children of all ages need to be interacting with their environment, their peers and their families.

“They also need to be engaging in physical activity and in concrete problem-solving activities and games.

“Parents should turn off the technology (yes, they’re in charge with teenagers/young adults), and take time to notice the world around the family.

“They should spend valuable time enriching their children’s lives with shared observations of the real world.

“We’ve allowed technology to negatively influence more than one generation.”

Ellie: Readers’ reactions and comments, please.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Avoid involvement in family members’ rifts, stay connected and they may settle on their own.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto.