RE: Rockton Fair has a new ambassador, Review, Feb. 6
The Strabane Women's Institute would like to congratulate Jenna Erkelens for winning the Rockton Fair Ambassador competition.
The WI is honoured to be Jenna's sponsor. We wish her a super year.
Barbara Laking
