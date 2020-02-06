Congratulations to Rockton's new Fair Ambassador

Opinion 06:00 AM Flamborough Review

RE: Rockton Fair has a new ambassador, Review, Feb. 6

The Strabane Women's Institute would like to congratulate Jenna Erkelens for winning the Rockton Fair Ambassador competition.

The WI is honoured to be Jenna's sponsor. We wish her a super year.

Barbara Laking

 

Congratulations to Rockton's new Fair Ambassador

Opinion 06:00 AM Flamborough Review

RE: Rockton Fair has a new ambassador, Review, Feb. 6

The Strabane Women's Institute would like to congratulate Jenna Erkelens for winning the Rockton Fair Ambassador competition.

The WI is honoured to be Jenna's sponsor. We wish her a super year.

Barbara Laking

Related Content

 

Congratulations to Rockton's new Fair Ambassador

Opinion 06:00 AM Flamborough Review

RE: Rockton Fair has a new ambassador, Review, Feb. 6

The Strabane Women's Institute would like to congratulate Jenna Erkelens for winning the Rockton Fair Ambassador competition.

The WI is honoured to be Jenna's sponsor. We wish her a super year.

Barbara Laking

Related Content

 