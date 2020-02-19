I attended one of your seminars and was telling my daughter about how she should save more this year. I was wondering if you had any other tips for saving.

Dawn

Dear Dawn – Future Saver!

There are many ways that you can save every day. Thanks so much for asking, and thank you for your support. We really just need to be more conscious about how much we are spending from day to day, so we can eliminate some of the little things that continually add up and limit our ability to save for the future. Here are some simple tips to help you get started.

Don’t pay a higher price for things just because the store is nicer inside. Beware the ambience and shopping “mood” that stores work so hard to create. Don’t get enticed to pay more for items just because you are romanced by the surroundings and the staff.

When doing home improvement that requires expensive tools, rent them instead of buying tools.

Cut down on your phone services. Consider eliminating your landline at home if you use your cellphone all the time.

Cut down on your cable service. Beware all the upgrades and bundle services that soon add up to a hefty monthly charge.

Reuse your stuff. Find new uses for things that you want to replace. Paint it, change it – what could you use it for now?

Stop buying. Value your items. It was cherished when you first bought it; why did you lose interest in it?