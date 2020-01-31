Parasite

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray

Nominated for six Academy Awards and winner of the Golden Globe Award for “Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language”, Parasite is now available on Blu-ray. It is difficult to place this film into any genre. It is a crime/drama with some comedy, suspense and even some horror added in. And it is good. But if you don’t like subtitles, you may not like the movie. While I usually give movies with subtitles a pass, this was definitely worth watching – and reading!

The movie looks at two families that are brought together with less than positive results. The Park family is very wealthy while the unemployed Kim family is quite poor but they have excellent street smarts. When Ki-woo, the college-aged son of the Kims is hired as a tutor for the Park’s daughter, he is able to get his sister and parents employed by the Park family – with disastrous results for everyone involved!

Terminator: Dark Fate

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, 4K + Blu-ray, 2 discs

The sci-fi Terminator franchise is back with its latest movie – Terminator: Dark Fate, the sixth movie in the series. Terminator: Dark Fate is set decades after Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) prevented Judgment Day. A new Terminator (Gabriel Luna) has been sent to kill the person who will lead the resistance in the future (Natalia Reyes) and Sarah Connor is determined to stop the Terminator. Helping her is an advanced super soldier (Mackenzie Davis) and T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger). Can humanity be saved?

If you enjoy lots of action, violence and special effects with your sci-fi movies you will get it with Terminator: Dark Fate. This 2-disc set has the movie on both 4K and Blu-ray as well as special features (deleted and extended scenes, featurettes) on the Blu-ray disc.

Doctor Sleep

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray, 2 discs