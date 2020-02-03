“The concept of collective impact hinges on the idea that in order for organizations to create lasting solutions to social problems on a large-scale, they need to coordinate their efforts and work together around a clearly defined goal.” – Wikipedia

I didn’t enjoy high school, mainly because I arrived from England into the end of grade 11.

My mom, with best intentions, took me shopping for a new outfit for my first day of school. Having always worn a uniform, we had no idea what kids here wore to school. I picked out a pencil skirt and blouse with a tie collar (insert awkward emoji!).

Although no one was mean, probably just thinking this was what British kids wore, the skirt and blouse never saw the light of day again. Trying to fit in, I worked on dropping the British accent and hanging out in the smoking pit with the cool kids.

Thankfully there were two things that made school bearable: an older popular girl took pity on me and became my best friend, and I loved my law class. It wasn’t so much the subject that drew my attention, but the teacher. He challenged me and made me feel like I belonged.

Things haven’t changed much (except the smoking pits thank goodness) with kids trying to fit in and struggling to build friendships. Teachers still make a huge difference! The problem is that in a “connected” world, more young people are reporting feeling lonely. This disconnect impacts mental health and school engagement.

As we recognize social skills impact mental health, and ultimately academic success, the question remains what can we do to help them. The Healthy Youth Network (formerly HC-HY) made the decision to become a collaborative and focus on collective impact. We understand that we need to work with partners who have the same goal, and thankfully there are many.

As we prepare to re-launch The Healthy Youth Network, we invite potential partners to join us to learn about how we can work together to create lasting solutions.

To learn more, please join us for a Partner Information Session planned for March. Send me a private message through Twitter at @hchy40assets.

Penny Deathe is the community youth development co-ordinator for The Healthy Youth Network.

