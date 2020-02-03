Holly is working on the 2020 Flamborough Community Guide. If you belong to a local community organization and are planning events this year, it’s time to get in touch with Flamborough Connects and take advantage of this free promotional tool.

The guide is published under the Flamborough Review banner and is a comprehensive resource for all things Flamborough. It includes a monthly listing of community events, common numbers, community service supports, a list of arenas, hall rentals, and so on. The guide is an ideal starting point for both new residents and those who know the community well and want to keep up to date.

Have you been to a community event in the past year? Your picture may be featured on one of the multiple pages of local events, like the upcoming Eagle’s Nest Coldest Night Walk, the Rockton Agricultural Society’s annual Rockton Dinner Theatre, the annual Flamborough Volunteer Appreciation Celebration, the Carlisle Optimist's Duck Dash or the Rotary Oh Canada Ribfest. The guide also features local businesses like restaurants, daycares, clinics, professional offices and more.

Flamborough Connects has been linking the community to resources for over 40 years. The guide is one way for those with limited access to online digital support to keep connected and engaged; for those who are a little more tech-savvy, it’s available online. Whether you are looking for something to do on the weekend or hoping to find opportunities to give back by volunteering at community events, the guide is a go-to source that links you to everything and everyone making a difference in this community.