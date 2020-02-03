RE: Public art at Waterdown’s park ‘needless clutter’ and social media posts by Flamborough Facebook fans opposed to the $50,000 permanent art installation

This letter is in response to G. Baker’s remarks and those featured in the Saying it on Social Media opinion feature, published in the Jan. 23 issue of the Review, who voiced their opposition to plans for an art installation at Memorial Park.

Have you not noticed the number of kids, families and seniors enjoying the new park facilities – outdoors – in all types of weather? Have you experienced the fun of skating that long, meandering ice track on a snowy evening? And the trees, you want them removed?

The one gold coin in that gloomy bag of online comments was the idea of community gardens as an addition for the park. How about extending that concept to using all city property lawns, large and small, that now require traditional city upkeep such as lawn mowing and leaf blowing, as community garden sites?

If you insist on putting a monetary value focus on this issue, you must factor in the proven long-term financial health savings benefits of outdoor play and learning. Critical thinking and engagement with public installation art, and good old encounters with sports facilities, fresh air, beautiful trees, natural light and just plain joy, combine at our free-admission city parks to significantly reduce municipal, provincial and federal health-care costs – physical and mental – for active citizens.

Initial investments, including the bone of contention in this case – that minimum sum allocated by our cities for public art by Canadian artists – are planned for this park to encourage such encounters with curious outdoor citizens, and not for its, ahem, indoor digital exercisers.

Why don’t we try asking more questions of, and give more voice to, the smallest and happiest of our citizens and not the grumpiest, for a change?

‘Leave it alone’ just doesn’t cut it for me.

Dawn Beatty