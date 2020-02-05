It was a normal school morning; I woke dreading going to school. I would delay as much as I could. Fake a sickness or pretend to sleep in. I was scared to tell anyone, even my parents, of what I would face when I arrived.

I was verbally abused and physically assaulted by my peers at school. Threats, social exclusion and lies spread about me. The bullying started in Grade 3 and continued until the end of high school. Nine years of my life I will never get back.

For others, their entire lives are taken. As recent as the tragedy of 14-year-old Devan who was stabbed to death in October of 2019. And Chris Howell, 17, "feared for his life" and committed suicide in 2011. Taylor Ridout, a close friend of Chris and former student at Sir Winston Churchill, recalled Chris being verbally harassed and physically attacked.

"He always came to me and expressed how he felt, and I was always there for him as best as I could be. The one time he didn't come to me was the one time he would have needed me most, and that will haunt me forever. To this day I feel so sad, and such guilt that I couldn't have saved him."

"In schools we don't get educated much on what bullying is, why it happens, or what to do about it," says Taylor, now 25. A target herself of bullying, Taylor pursued a career in child and youth work to help bullied children and prevent other tragedies.

The Canadian Red Cross presented a study showing victims of bullying have high absenteeism, low grades, and overall apathy for school.

Seventy-one per cent of teachers stated in the report they usually intervene when bullying occurs; but only 25 per cent of students say that teachers actually did.

An important question is: Why is the school system failing our children? Not knowing where to turn. The fear of retaliation, or simply not trusting that a teacher would take it seriously are possible answers.

My worst years were at Viscount Montgomery Middle School. Of course, I stood out like a light in the dark, with my extremely pale skin and bright blond hair. I always refer it to the "wild west" of my childhood. Here is where I was physically assaulted and threatened on a regular basis. One day I was choked from behind by a peer three times my size in front of my entire class as they laughed at me and the teacher watched and did nothing. The bullies I experienced were socially sophisticated in manipulation and hiding their actions.

I always remember a day when a letter was left in my locker by a student asking if I was OK and telling me I mattered. It was comforting to hear that and I cried when I read it.