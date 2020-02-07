Jenna Kurtzweil, illustrated by David Rodriguez Lorenzo

Flowerpot Press

2018, 34 pages

ISBN: 9781486714643

ages 3+

In this picture book the Colors are busy painting things around the world. The sun became Yellow, the moon Silver while “Black and White agreed to share the panda and raccoon.” Blue was the choice for the open sky along with the oceans, lakes, seas and rivers. Brown was chosen for the soil and tree trunks while Green took care of the leaves. The other colours also found a place including Pink which “...flew on flamingos’ wings and covered puppies’ noses.”

Young children will enjoy the rhyming text and large illustrations.

Whisper

Joe Fitzpatrick, illustrated by Marco Furlotti

Flowerpot Press

2016, 32 pages

ISBN: 9781486709465

ages 2+

Looking for a fun book to read to a young child at bedtime? Whisper is about a young bear cub who wants a bedtime story, but it has to be a quiet book as he is getting ready to go to sleep. So the story is whispered to the young cub. Rhyming text and big, funny illustrations will hold a child’s attention as he or she listens to the story before drifting off to sleep.

