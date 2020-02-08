You technically can do no wrong today. How you handle a personal matter could be positive and warm. You cannot control another person's reaction, but you can decide not to personalize what is said. Tonight: Where you are, the party is.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Do not feel dejected even if others seem to not respond as you would like. Rather, be optimistic; go off and do your own thing. Others will notice you are not around, and the trend will reverse itself quickly. Tonight: Spend some time with a special person.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might do a double take as it appears many people are looking for you. Wherever you go, you seem to attract people or run into people you know. Get into the moment and enjoy yourself. Tonight: Revving up the fun.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Take a stand if you must. You could feel as if others have dumped a lot of their responsibilities on you. In the future, say no or simply do not pitch in as much. A family matter could keep you busy. Tonight: Make it easy. Order in.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Take in another perspective. Get to the bottom of a problem and have a discussion as to how to resolve the issue. Return calls because a gathering could be forming. You also want to catch up on others' news. Tonight: Where there is music, fun and people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

One-on-one relating might be the best way to have a conversation with a loved one or make a good impression on new acquaintances. Hold back with spending. You might find the price changes in a day or so. Tonight: Make it special.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might feel pushed and pulled between different interests or people. You could have invitations heading your way. Choices will need to be made. Bathe in your popularity. Tonight: Whomever you are with puts a smile on your face.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Pull back and be less active. Make it OK to try out the role of couch potato or vanish if you want. Taking some personal and private time works well and helps you gain perspective on a volatile situation. Tonight: Not to be found.

BORN TODAY: Author John Grisham (1955), comedian Cecily Strong (1984), surfer Bethany Hamilton (1990)

