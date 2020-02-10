Happy February.

If you are looking for me, this month and next, you'll find me spending most of my time in the council chambers in budget meetings, working alongside my council colleagues, trying to keep the taxes down.

Just a reminder that, if you regularly travel the King Street hill to and from Greensville, it will be closing for construction in the coming months.

One project will involve the road between the CN railway bridge and Hillcrest Avenue. A second project will be undertaken from Hillcrest Avenue to Park Avenue, and will include the Bullock's Corner's intersection.

King Street will remain open to access the Dundas Valley Golf and Curling Club only. A Public Information Open House will be held in the upstairs auditorium of the former Dundas Town Hall, located at 60 Main St., Dundas, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. City staff will be on hand to provide information, discuss concerns, and answer questions. Elevator access is off Main Street.

I receive many inquiries about increased access to broadband internet in the rural area. As many who live in the rural area know, service is often challenging, if not frustrating, and in some areas not available at all.

Bell Canada has just announced that it will be working with the City of Hamilton to make a $400 million investment to expand broadband internet access in urban and rural areas of the city over the next five years, with zero cost to taxpayers. Along with the other rural councillors, I am making it a priority to emphasize the absolute necessity that this include fast, reliable, internet connections to our rural community.

Put your thinking cap on. The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board is looking for a new name for Greensville School and you can help. Submit your ideas online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/GreensvilleAndMemorialSitesNamingConsultation by 4 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Questions or concerns can be addressed to Peter Sovran, Associate Director, Learning Services at 905-527-5092, ext. 2624.

It's almost Rockton Dinner Theatre time again. The dates are March 26-28 and April 2-4. Check your calendar and order your tickets before they are sold out.