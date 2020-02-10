They say charity begins at home, but rarely has that notion been more ably demonstrated than in actions of a group of women in the Flamborough area.

I recently attended a meeting of the 100 Women Who Care Flamborough-Waterdown group and I was impressed, to say the least.

The local chapter was founded by Doris Valade, who read a news story about the 100 Women Who Care movement, started by a woman in Michigan in 2006. The concept is deceptively simple, but very effective in assisting local charitable organizations raise money for their causes.

A group of women meet four times a year for about an hour, to learn about local non-profits or charities and once one is selected, each woman writes out a $100 cheque to that charity. Any member can nominate a charity and then three names are drawn at random. Members make a short pitch about each cause and then the women vote on which one is to receive the money.

The meeting I attended happened to be the one-year anniversary of 100 Women Who Care Flamborough-Waterdown and I was very impressed watching these women in action, so much so, that I joined them on the spot.

Pitches were made for three local charitable organizations, which were all very worthy in my view and then we all voted on the one we wanted to receive the donation. This meeting the donation went to the Flamborough Connects Rural Community Grocery Bus Program, which provides transportation to shopping centres for rural seniors who do not drive.

The women who attended were of all ages and from different backgrounds, but they had at least one thing in common: a desire to give back to their community. I was reminded of a saying from American anthropologist Margaret Mead, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has.”

You can get more information about “100 Women Who Care Flamborough-Waterdown on their website: http://www.100womenflamborough.ca/

And a quick note to my constituents, I am sponsoring two free skates in Flamborough-Glanbrook so families can enjoy some winter fun together on Family Day! The skates are on Monday, Feb. 17, from 12-2 p.m. at Glanbrook Arena and 1-3 p.m. at Harry Howell Arena. See you there!

— Donna Skelly is the member of provincial Parliament for Flamborough-Glanbrook and the parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.