I have deer visit me every day. Sometimes they make a brief stop during the day, but more commonly they are night visitors.

I know this because they leave telltale tracks criss-crossing the snowy yard — new ones each morning, evidence of their presence during my slumbers.

There is beauty in the prints left by visiting wildlife, and if I were a naturalist, I would be able to identify the animals that made them. Rabbits, squirrels, raccoons, foxes, chipmunks and others have taken turns leaving their prints.

But the gardening side of me is thinking of spring, with emerging new growth of beloved plants — and I can’t wait! I bet the deer are just as excited.

Keeping wildlife in mind is a consideration for me when developing my beds. I have learned by sad experience which plants deer love to munch on, and have adjusted accordingly.

We all have issues we battle within our gardens — be it too much or not enough sun, too little drainage, soil that is clay, and so on. When we first begin gardening, the planning can be overwhelming, as we try to take all these factors into account.

Gardening is a lifelong learning process and is immensely gratifying, but also at times very frustrating! Those of us who love to garden are always eager to pick the brains of other gardeners and gain knowledge not just by cruel experience, but vicariously.

Glenda Bargeman will speak at this month's Flamborough Horticultural Society meeting, and will share a wealth of experience as she talks about planning and planting our gardens.

Bargeman owns Lotsa Hostas in Lynden and is a well-seasoned gardening warrior. Her beautiful grounds are a testament to her hard work, vision and determination, and her knowledge of plants — especially hostas — is extensive.

Whether a beginner or experienced gardener, Bargeman will have great advice for all.