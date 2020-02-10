We've known for a few days now that the poor state of the rickety bridge at Valley Inn Road would likely mean the route for this year's Around the Bay Road Race would have to be altered. And it's not uncommon for press conferences to be held at the site of whatever it's announcing.
So when race officials called the media to the Stoney Creek Mountain on Monday morning to offer details of this year's event on March 29, it got the wheels turning. Could one plus one equal ...
"That would be tough," race director Anne Lewis chuckles.
No, the 126-year-old competition will not be taking a detour to the complete other side of town. Though that would solve a bit of a problem by creating a new Heartbreak Hill.
The traditional one is a no-go this year. The signature feature of the race has been taken out of commission by that problem with the bridge. There's no other way to get to the hill so competitors will simply stay on Plains Road as was the case in 2015 and 2016 when CN was working on the railway bridge.
Some runners will be thrilled this excruciating part of the course will be eliminated. After running 25 kilometres, the uphill climb is a cruel bit of torture. Many others, however, will rue the absence of a big piece of what makes this race unique.
"It's a love-hate relationship," Lewis says. "I think a lot of runners ... love the challenge and they love the fact that they've conquered it. They can come into FirstOntario Centre knowing they have done this great accomplishment."
To compensate for the change, there have been a few tweaks along the route. The start line has been pushed back a bit to Caroline Street. There's a small change at the three-kilometre mark where runners will turn onto Burlington Street rather than going all the way to Guise Street.
And the skipping of the Valley Inn portion.
While Lewis calls the absence of Heartbreak Hill "disappointing" and "not ideal," she says this could be a year many returnees have a chance to set a personal best with the spirit-crushing hill out of the picture. That could be a lure to some.
That said, dipping onto Spring Garden Road and then running down into the protected portion of the course saves runners from facing the wind that can howl into their faces on Plains Road. Depending on the conditions — particularly if it's a bitterly cold day — that could be the great equalizer.
Scott Myers has run the race 13 times. The Burlington native says one of those years the wind was howling and it required a massive effort to keep going. So no hill doesn't necessarily mean record times.
"But I don't want it to be windy," he laughs.
Lewis says the removal of the best-known part of the race isn't hurting numbers. The relays are already sold out. Registrations for the 5K always arrive late but it looks like it will be sold out, too. And more than 3,000 folks have signed up for the 30K with room for another thousand or so.
She says the mild winter we've had has allowed people to do more training which should translate into more runners deciding to participate in the next few weeks.
As has been the case for the past 16 years, St. Joseph's Healthcare will benefit from the charity component of the race — this year, the psychiatric emergency department at the Charlton Campus — with a goal of $475,000 being set.
Also returning will be free craft beer from Merit Brewing at the finish line and live music inside the arena serenading the finishers as they come down the home stretch.
One big addition will be coverage of the race by Cable 14 which will be broadcasting from various points along the route.
