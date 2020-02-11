RE: Waterdown's growth, 'increased risk profile' spark need for second fire station

Regardless of all the previous reasons against the fire department expansion, a second station within a mile of the present station appears to be a given.

I feel the statistics to justify this are worked out to favour fire department presentations to council — mainly response times and number of apparatus they require on scene.

As the population grows, calls for service in Waterdown have increased — mostly due to medical calls, with very little increase to the number of fire-related calls.

When a structure fire breaks out, the article mentions four vehicles are required. Another full-time station would only provide two trucks — one from each station, where the present underutilized station already has the make-up of two stations in one. The full-time crew responds with the first apparatus and the very capable part-time crews can bring all the necessary apparatus needed at the scene.

This pending mistake could be softened a little. Why not give taxpayers more value for their dollar by putting this station in Millgrove or Carlisle, like at the Centre Road work shed property and have it staffed by part-timers, many of whom are already in the area?

They could quickly back up Waterdown when needed and would only be a short distance away. The facility could possibly house a much-needed ambulance crew, too.

Ambulance response times continue to be a major concern.

A person can pre-plan to safely get out of their house in case of fire. However, in the case of medical calls, a person suffering a stroke or heart attack relies on an ambulance. Response times of 20 to 30 minutes are not acceptable.

Resources now and in the future should be put into medical response, not more fire suppression crews.