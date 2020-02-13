Return calls. Reach out for another person and manifest more of what you need or desire. A conversation reminds you how much you have in common with this person and why you are heading in the right direction. Tonight: Relax. Stay close to home.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You become more aware of the financial implications of continuing down a specific path. You also have a clearer view of the big picture. With this information in mind, you will make better choices. Tonight: Kick back and relax.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You can make a difference wherever you go. You have an extremely diplomatic style that helps you moderate a conversation. Others listen. You find that you have a receptive audience. Make an important move now. Tonight: Run an errand on the way home.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

As odd as you might feel during the daylight hours, you could feel just as great later. If you feel uneasy making a decision, postpone doing so until evening at the earliest. Tonight: Let a dear friend play devil’s advocate.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Make an extra effort toward your friends. You could be too tired to continue on a predetermined path. Slow down. Get others’ opinions. Sometimes when stepping back, you gain important information. Tonight: Get a good night’s sleep.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have been so uneasy trying to make a decision that you could opt to rethink the whole matter. Some of you will choose to make time to have a conversation with someone who has more expertise than you do. Tonight: Letting off steam.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You may have looked at an issue every way possible only to see that idea fall apart. You keep finding a new reason not to proceed in a certain direction. Call a halt to your meanderings. Tonight: Out and about.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

One-on-one relating is highlighted. You see a personal matter from another perspective given time. What is clear is that you cannot force your ideas or another person’s ideas to work. Give the issue in question some space. Tonight: Escape to the movies.

BORN TODAY: Football player Randy Moss (1977), actress Stockard Channing (1944), musician-author Henry Rollins (1961)

www.jacquelinebigar.com