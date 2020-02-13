It’s awards season — and Flamborough Connects loves recognizing those who volunteer their time, expertise and compassion to help others.

In collaboration with local non-profit and charitable organizations, the annual Flamborough Volunteer Appreciation event is scheduled for May 5 at St. James United Church, from 7-9 p.m.

The event is a celebration of community and features local talent, refreshments and door prizes. It is a great opportunity to meet and mingle with others who make a difference in community. Tickets are $6 and will go on sale soon — check FlamboroughConnects.ca for details.

Included in the 2020 event is the third annual Senior Volunteer Award.

Last year Pat Simpson, a well-known community volunteer — listing eight organizations and almost 40 years of volunteerism — took home the award. She was part of a notable group of nominees representing organizations that do extraordinary work in community: Flamborough Animal Adoptions, Drummond House, Rescued and Restored, Flamborough Horticultural Society, Flamborough-Dundas Soccer Club and many more.

If you belong to a non-profit or charitable organization and would like to nominate an individual 55+ who has made a significant contribution to its success and the benefit of community, nomination forms can be downloaded from the website or picked up at the office.

Nominations can be emailed, dropped off or mailed to our office: admin@flamboroughconnects.ca, 163 Dundas St. E, PO Box 240, Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0. Deadline for nominations is April 16. A panel of community representatives will review nominations.

Previous winners are ineligible for the award. Eligible nominees can be renominated year after year. Nominees must live in Flamborough, be over 55 and contributed a minimum of three years of local service.

The Hamilton Municipal Senior Service Awards nominations and Youth Supporting Seniors Award are underway as well. The Senior Awards honour seniors who are 65 and older who have made an outstanding voluntary contribution to enrich the social, cultural or civic life of the Greater Hamilton community.

Flamborough senior residents are eligible for this award — please review eligibility guidelines at www.hamilton.ca/seniors. And, if you know of a youth who has made a significant contribution to supporting seniors in community, eligibility guidelines can be found on the same web page.