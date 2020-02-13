Following the end of hostilities between England and the American Thirteen Colonies in 1783 (now known as the American War of Independence or the American Revolution), a steady stream of loyalist families, First Nations warriors, disbanded soldiers and government officials began moving northwards to escape the repercussions from their loyalty to the British Crown during the war years.

In that year alone, 10,000 people crossed Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River seeking safety, protection and a wish to remain under the rule of the British Crown.

In 1791, with the formal creation of Upper Canada and the arrival of John Graves Simcoe as Lieutenant-Governor of the new province, appointed Land Boards became responsible for the surveying of the land, location of roads and the settlement of these people — Canada’s “first refugees.”

During the next 50 years, Upper Canada would receive successive waves of immigrants, who came to settle in the Flamborough townships.

So, who were these first settlers to arrive? Many of them came to be recognized as loyalists, with the right to have the letters U.E. after their surname. Some had lived in the American colonies for many years, some even for several generations, such as the Griffin family originally from Wales who arrived in 1645, the Baker family from Alsace in 1727, and the Horning family from the Palatine area of Germany in 1732.

Some of the families had taken no part in the hostilities, while others had family members serve with the British army, but all appeared to have left the colonies, such as New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, after being faced with threats and intimidation — ranging from loss of property to imprisonment.

The arrival of these “refugees” at Niagara presented the government officials with an enormous problem of what to do with thousands of nearly destitute people who no longer wished to live in the newly created United States — the British government had little money for compensation, and transporting them to England or other British colonies within the American continent was both impractical and unpopular — their settlement in the newly created province of Upper Canada was the only answer.

Sylvia Wray is the former archivist with the Flamborough Archives.