I hope everyone had a wonderful Family Day weekend.

I am very pleased to share the announcement of the generous donation of the TD Canada Trust bank branch building and property in Carlisle to the Hamilton Public Library (HPL). The building is in the centre of Carlisle, and will serve as a highly-visible community hub and gathering place.

As the city councillor for the area, I am delighted to see the building will be used as the new Carlisle library. Many Carlisle residents have worked with me over the past 10 years to bring a new library to Carlisle.

When renovations are complete, the new library will make great use of the site and will serve the Carlisle community well into the future. The community is very grateful for the TD Bank and Hamilton Public Library staff who have worked with our team to make the new Carlisle library site a reality.

On March 25 at Waterdown District High School, 6-9 p.m., join me and Ward 15 Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board trustee Penny Deathe to discuss and hear public feedback about how to stop bullying and support students.

Attendees are invited to share their thoughts on what HWDSB and its schools should stop doing, start doing or continue doing as it relates to bullying prevention, intervention, reporting and responding, in order to maintain a positive school climate.

Bell Canada and the City of Hamilton have announced they will be moving forward, together with a Bell investment of approximately $400 million to expand broadband internet access in urban and rural areas of Hamilton, the largest digital infrastructure investment in the City’s history.

Please join me for Connon Nurseries Indoor Winter Farmers' Market on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in their beautiful, warm, atrium at 656 Robson Rd., Waterdown.

Amazing local farmers and vendors, including stuffed, handcrafted perogies, West Avenue Cider and more. On until March 21.

2020 Summer student positions at the City of Hamilton are now open for applications. To apply, please visit www.hamilton.ca/jobs-city/student-youth-opportunities.