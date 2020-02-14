Avatar: The Last Airbender
Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray, 3 steelbook collection
Fans of the Nickelodeon show Avatar: The Last Airbender will like this set. Avatar – The Last Airbender: The Complete Series is available on Blu-ray Steelbook on February 18. The limited edition set celebrates the animated show’s 15th anniversary and features impressive new art for each book. The 9-disc, 3 steelbook Blu-ray set is an attractive, well put together collection of the popular series featuring the books Water, Earth and Fire.
In addition to the show there are lots of special features including featurettes and commentary. Avatar: The Last Airbender lasted from 2005 to 2008 winning a Primetime Emmy Award in 2007 for “Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation” and was nominated for another Emmy in 2007 for “Outstanding Animated Program.”
Shutter Island: 10th Anniversary
Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, 4K + Blu-ray, 2 discs
It has been 10 years since the good mystery thriller Shutter Island was released. Set in the 1950s the film features Leonardo DiCaprio as U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels who is sent to Shutter Island where an institution of the criminally insane operates. One of the prisoners has apparently gone missing. Daniels has been deeply affected from what he saw at a concentration camp during World War II as well as the death of his wife. What initially appears as a routine investigation turns into anything but. Joining DiCaprio in this suspenseful thriller is Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Emily Mortimer, Max von Sydow and Michelle Williams.
This steelbook, limited edition, 2-disc set is well done with a good cover and the movie on both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray along with the previously released featurettes “Behind the Shutters” and “Into the Lighthouse.”
The Twilight Zone: Season One
Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray, 5 discs
Remakes of particularly successful shows are difficult because they have so much to live up to – and usually don’t. There have been several remakes of the remarkable anthology sci-fi/horror series The Twilight Zone over the years and none have been anywhere near as good as the original series (1959-1964) hosted by Rod Serling.
The latest attempt at a “journey into another dimension” is the 2019 series hosted by Jordan Peele. Some of the episodes are entertaining but not as imaginative, creative or frightening as the original series. Jordan Peele is good as the host although he’s not nearly as effective as Rod Serling was.
The Twilight Zone: Season One (available February 18) contains 10 episodes and features such guests as Kumail Nanjiani (he received an Emmy nomination for his performance), Tracy Morgan, Adam Scott, Chris O’Dowd, Zazie Beetz and Seth Rogen. As you would expect, some episodes are quite good while others aren’t. The 5-disc Blu-ray set is well put together containing both colour and black-and-white versions of each of the episodes. There is also over two hours of special features including “Remembering Rod Serling” which is worth watching.
