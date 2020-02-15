Stay close to home. Be open to a conversation that could pop up out of nowhere yet may be significant. Allow a loved one to express frustration around recent events. Tonight: Nap and then decide.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Reach out for a friend or close relative whom you might need to clear the air with. You have gone through your set of ups and downs as of late. Opening up a discussion and attempting not to make any judgments could be smart. Tonight: Take it easy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Go over recent spending and take a hard look at budget control. You do not feel good when this area of your life goes out of whack. Do your best to create some limits. Tonight: Back off from an argument that pops up from nowhere.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might want to clear the air and not get into a squabble for no reason. If involved with a misunderstanding, apologize but say little more until you have gotten down to the real issue. Tonight: Play it cool.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You feel as if you would like to share some of your feelings involving a problem. Until you have more clarity about what motivated you and a partner, be more open to hearing other views. You are best advised to say little. Tonight: Relax before making a decision.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A friendship might be on the line. You could be having problems clearing the air. Sometimes it is best to say very little and let the other party speak. Expect your emotions to run high. Tonight: Join friends at a spontaneous happening.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Take your time responding to an older relative or friend. You might even hear from a boss for some strange reason. Understand that people are off-kilter and just trying to stabilize. Tonight: Minimize your questions. Just be present.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might wonder about others and how hard they could be pushing to gain insight. Stay open to feedback and refuse to make judgments. You might not agree with all you hear, but encourage people to express their feelings. Tonight: A force to behold.

BORN TODAY: Women's rights activist Susan B. Anthony (1820), cartoonist-writer Matt Groening (1954), comedian Chris Farley (1964)

www.jacquelinebigar.com