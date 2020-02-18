The term hero is overused and often doesn’t apply to the person to whom it is referencing. Hero does apply to Harriet Tubman as this remarkable and brave person helped many people and always thought of others who needed assistance.

Harriet Tubman: Conductor of the Underground Railroad is a fascinating read about an incredible woman. Aimed at middle-grade readers this book is also a good read for adults. Highly recommended!

First Man: Reimagining Matthew Henson

Simon Schwartz

Graphic Universe

2015, 160 pages

ISBN: 9781467781060

ages 9+

First Man: Reimagining Matthew Henson is a graphic novel by Simon Schwartz who claims that Henson, an African American, along with two Inuit men reached the North Pole before Robert Peary who is credited with being the first person to reach the North Pole. In the Introduction, Schwartz states what he has done with the graphic novel.

“I am not a historian but a graphic novelist, which is why I made no attempt at nonfiction. I played with the story. I tried to tell a fictionalized version of Matthew Henson’s life based on facts. I gave myself freedom with the narrative , although readers can find a timeline at the back of the book that doesn’t take the same liberties.”

An interesting story and good illustrations make this an entertaining fictionalized account of Matthew Henson’s life. At the back of the book there is a “Chronology” of the life of Matthew Henson along with a “Selected Bibliography.”

Sweet Dreams, Sarah

Vivian Kirkfield, illustrated by Chris Ewald

Creston Books

2019, 34 pages

ISBN: 9781939547316

ages 7+

Before the Civil War, Sarah was a slave with dreams. She wanted a husband, a family and “A job that she loved.” When slavery was abolished, Sarah moved to Chicago where she married, started a family and started saving for her own furniture store. With customers who didn’t have much space, Sarah created a bed that could fold up when it wasn’t being used. The piece of furniture was a desk where a fold-out bed was hidden inside the cabinet doors.

After completing her beautiful, imaginative piece of furniture Sarah attempted to get a patent for it. A patent means that “no one else can make or sell your invention.” Her first attempt at getting a patent for her cabinet bed was denied. She had to prove that her invention was different from similar ones. Sarah’s second attempt at obtaining a patent was successful and her cabinet bed was patented on July 14, 1885!

Complementing the inspirational story about holding onto your dreams this picture book also has numerous informative sections at the back which are worth reading including “What is a Patent?”, “Sarah E. Goode Timeline” and “Timeline of Black Women Patent Holders.”

