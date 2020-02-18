When a troubled, 16-year-old boy in the care of an Ontario children's aid society dies by suicide, the people of this province need to know why.

What went wrong and what was missed by those who were supposed to be looking out for him?

But when the teen in question was Indigenous in a country whose authorities have so often and so terribly failed to meet the needs of First Nations young people, the demand for even more answers should be deafening.

That's why the Hamilton regional coroner's office did the right thing, the necessary thing, in announcing last week that there will be an inquest into the death of Devon Freeman.

Aware that similar inquests have too often resulted in recommendations that are then ignored, some people will wonder what lasting good will come from yet another inquiry.

Such concerns are misguided. At the very least this coroner's inquest should provide Freeman's family with information they have a right to know, information they have pressed for, information that might in some way provide them with comfort and closure.

Without a comprehensive explanation about what happened to this teen, how can they ever get over Freeman's suicide more than two years ago? Freeman, who was in the care of the Children's Aid Society of Hamilton, was last seen alive at the Lynwood Charlton Centre in Flamborough on Oct. 6, 2017.

He was reported missing at that time, but it wasn't until six months later that his body was found "alone and exposed to the elements" in a wooded area just 35 metres from his group home. Why it took so long to discover his remains is only one mystery upon which this inquiry should shed light.

But something else in Freeman's story deserves even more attention. Months prior to his death, Freeman tried to take his life at the Lynwood Charlton Centre. His family and community — the Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation on Lake Simcoe — say they were never informed of that attempt.

They say he was never taken to a hospital, family doctor or psychiatrist after that incident. They also say the suicide attempt was not reported to the Hamilton Police Service when Freeman disappeared in October.