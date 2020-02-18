Even if that happens, a test period of her being away and you two visiting each other when you can, might bring important new information:

Her job might turn out to be less wonderful than she’d believed, or the location less appealing. You might find that it IS possible to re-build a clientele in that same location, or that you can handle working in both locations for half a month each.

All this is just conjecture, but my point is that you both don’t really know for sure what the future holds, even if she accepts the new job.

Don’t back away from this woman and the relationship until there’s been a realistic view of what the change will bring.

It’s a natural tendency to protect your own feelings by saying, “Do what you need to do.” Forget it.

You have something strong between you and she wants to keep the discussion going, as you both think through what’s possible and what’s worth a try.

Reader’s Commentary Regarding effects of social media and tech devices on teenagers’ brain development (Jan. 28):

As a teenager who suffered from mental health problems and often couldn’t attend school, “screen time” was my life saver. Without it, I’d have been isolated, and without friends.

Instead, I interacted with people who shared my interests and made some lifelong friends. As an adult, texting keeps me in touch with friends who are busy with their families, or working three jobs to make ends meet, or doing ever-changing shift work. Otherwise, it’s often impossible to make plans.

I work with teenagers. They use social media to make plans, meet up last minute, boost each other up when feeling down.

They’re aware of what’s going on in the world because they have immediate notification of world events.

I believe online bullying is a negative issue, and I’m not arguing against physical activity and time spent face-to-face.

But it can’t be argued that technology is the root of all evil or that whole generations of children are negatively impacted by it.

Ellie’s tip of the day

When a relationship feels right, don’t walk away from challenges. Talk them through, try ways to adapt.

EXPERT ADVICE. IN YOUR INBOX: Sign up for the Star’s advice newsletter, get the latest on relationships, etiquette and more.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.