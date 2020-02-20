Defer to others and listen to what they might share. What appears to be a blockage is only temporary, forcing you to stop and assess your recent decisions. If you want, now is the time to change directions. Tonight: Off to the gym.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your ability to read a situation clearly allows more intense conversations with others who might be involved. Give yourself time to make a decision. Brainstorm with others. Tonight: Postpone plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Events force you to tap into your imagination to find the right solution for the situation at hand. Your creativity soars, but a child or loved one could need extra time from you. Tonight: Be your charming self.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be willing to reverse gears and head in a new direction if you perceive that what you are doing is not working and/or you are hitting one obstacle after another. A discussion with others involved might be necessary. Tonight: Burning the midnight oil.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Speak your mind and be willing to follow through on your ideas. You might not be able to get a consensus from those involved. Tap into the pioneer within and go for what you desire. Tonight: Meet up with a co-worker after work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Listen to your instincts about a financial matter. One of your choices is odd or not typical for you. Taking a risk could make or break what you are handling. Demonstrate your flexibility. Tonight: Your treat.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You radiate good news despite an apparently difficult situation. You seem to have the wherewithal to glide through a storm of indecision. Support yourself in your choices even if they are somewhat bohemian. Tonight: All smiles.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Play it low-key. You have no reason to reveal all your cards. Eye the present situation as fluid and changeable. Your perspective might dramatically change as the day ages. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

BORN TODAY: Photographer Ansel Adams (1902), singer-entrepreneur Rihanna (1988), musician Kurt Cobain (1967)

